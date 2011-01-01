We specialize in helping our customers increase the value, safety and beauty of their homes by creating elegant outdoor living spaces. Your home is one of your biggest investments. Let us help you keep your family safe and have the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood!
Our company pays special attention to the details of every project from start to finish to ensure the complete satisfaction of each client. After performing each job safely and efficiently, we offer the most prestigious clean up services at no additional cost. Our goal is to enhance the exterior of your home, raise your property value, and beautify your yard and trees.
Your satisfaction is our priority and we strive to provide a service we are proud of. We start every project by providing a thorough consultation to understand your goals and the needs of the project. We do this to guarantee that the project is completed according to your preferences.
Can you spot the climber? This tree is being safely removed piece by piece to ensure no damage is done to the customers home.
Did you know? Fants Tree Service plants a tree for every tree that we take down.
Storm damage tree services.
Tree removal with lift assistance.
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